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Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal moments GFXGetty/GOAL
Mark Doyle

Euros glory, goal records and Cristiano Ronaldo's top 10 Portugal moments - ranked

Opinion
C. Ronaldo
Portugal
World Cup
European Championship
Originals

The 41-year-old has finally brought the curtain down on an international career that was packed with iconic moments from its very beginning

Few players in football history have defied Father Time quite like Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who became the first man to score in six World Cups at the 2026 tournament in North America. However, the Seleccao's lame last-16 loss to Spain signalled the beginning of the end of one of the most remarkable international careers of all time.

Ronaldo was in floods of tears after the game in Dallas, as defeat meant he'd never realise his "dream" of lifting the World Cup. But there was still hope that he might get the opportunity to play in another European Championship - at least until a spectacular falling out with new Portugal coach Jorge Jesus resulted in a suspension, and then retirement. 

This obviously isn't the way Ronaldo would have wanted to bow out, but it's likely that disappointment will soon give way to pride, given how much the 41-year-old achieved with his country, who had never won a major trophy before he exploded onto the scene.

So, as Ronaldo bids farewell to international football after 146 goals in 234 appearances (both of which are records), we rank his top 10 moments in a Portugal shirt...

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    10'Proud' appearance record

    After a disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign for both Portugal and Ronaldo, there were serious doubts over whether he would continue playing for his country - or whether he should even be allowed to play on. However, new coach Roberto Martinez never had any intention of ditching Ronaldo, who scored twice in the Spaniard's first game in charge - a 4-0 win over Liechtenstein in March 2023.

    It was also a momentous occasion for Ronaldo, as he became the most-capped player in international football history.

    "Records are always positive, it's my motivation and, as you know, I like to break records," said Ronaldo, who made his 197th appearance for Portugal in their opening Euro 2024 qualifier at the Estadio Jose Alvalade. "Being the most-capped player ever - I have to confess that it is something that leaves me quite proud. But I also want to have many more matches in the future."

  • Portugal v Switzerland - UEFA Nations League Semi-FinalGetty Images Sport

    9'Football genius'

    Portugal's semi-final clash with Switzerland at the inaugural Nations League finals was heading towards extra-time when their inspirational No.7 decided to take matters into his own hands - as he so often does.

    Having already broken the deadlock in Porto with a free-kick, only to see Ricardo Rodriguez to level matters from the spot, Ronaldo smashed home a first-time strike from 14 yards out to put the Seleccao back in front with just over two minutes of normal time remaining. Then, with the Swiss pressing for a late equaliser, Portugal broke away and got the ball to Ronaldo, who whipped a shot into the bottom corner of Yann Sommer's goal after a couple of quick step-overs.

    "In terms of adjectives to describe Ronaldo's game - I have already used so many," coach Fernando Santos said after his side's 3-1 win at the Dragao in June 2019. "I was his coach in 2003 [at Sporting CP] and I could see where he would go. There are genius paintings and sculptures, and he is a football genius. When someone scores three goals, they are the difference-maker."

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    8Outright goals record

    Portugal's 2022 World Cup qualifier with Ireland was not going well. The Seleccao were 1-0 down at home and Ronaldo had missed a penalty. Ronaldo, though, is as resilient as he is sensational in the air, and the forward scored two headers in the dying minutes of the game to not only win the game for his country, but also usurp Ali Daei as the most prolific player in the history of men's international football.

    "I'm extremely happy and it's another one for my career, another record for my museum," Ronaldo enthused after his 110th and 111th goals for Portugal. "It's about motivation and the desire I have to continue playing football. If we get up every day with the ambition to motivate and do better, to make the fans and our children happy, that is essential."

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    7Historic hat-trick

    Ronaldo has endured a lot of frustration at World Cups. He's both played - and scored - in six editions, but he's only once appeared in a semi-final, all the way back in 2006.

    For the most part, he's struggled to replicate his remarkable strike-rate in other competitions, as underlined by his record of 11 goals in 27 appearances. However, three of those goals came against Spain in a gripping group game at the 2018 tournament in Russia.

    Ronaldo opened the scoring from the spot after winning a very soft penalty before later putting Portugal 2-1 up with a low drive that David de Gea made a mess of trying to save. Then, with his side trailing 3-2 with just two minutes of normal time remaining, Ronaldo silenced those who had long criticised his free-kick ability by bending the ball into the top corner of the Spain net to earn the Seleccao a share of the spoils.

    "It's a personal best," the 33-year-old told reporters after becoming the oldest player to hit a hat-trick at the World Cup.

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    6Happy tears

    A year after his emotional meltdown at Euro 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Germany with Portugal for the Nations League finals - and, on this occasion, he shed tears of joy rather than sadness.

    "I had been feeling [the pressure] for some time," Ronaldo said of his emotional reaction to the penalty shootout win over Spain in the tournament-decider in Munich. "But for the national team, if I had to break my leg, I would. It's for a trophy, I had to play and I gave it my all."

    Ronaldo had certainly played a pivotal role in Portugal's second Nations League success. As well as forcing extra-time with his equaliser against Spain at the Allianz Arena, Ronaldo had also netted in the 2-1 semi-final win over hosts Germany, as well as the second leg of the quarter-final against Denmark.

    "Winning for Portugal is always special," he told Sport TV. "I have many titles with clubs, but nothing is better than winning for Portugal. So, there are tears, because it's a case of duty done."

  • Portugal v Wales - Semi Final: UEFA Euro 2016Getty Images Sport

    5Keeping the 'dream' alive

    Portugal were unquestionably lucky to only have Wales standing between them and a place in the final of Euro 2016. In fairness to Chris Coleman's side, though, they had upset a much-fancied Belgium side in the quarter-finals, so victory was by no means a given, and the Welsh kept Ronaldo quiet during the opening 45 minutes in Lyon.

    However, it's hard to keep a good man down - especially one that can soar as high as Ronaldo, who almost inevitably broke the deadlock shortly after the interval with a towering header from a cross from Raphael Guerreiro. Just three minutes later, Nani deflected in a low drive from Ronaldo to send the Seleccao through to the final.

    "I've always said my dream was to win a trophy with Portugal," Ronaldo said afterwards. "We're closer to doing it and I believe that we’ll win. With a lot of work, humility and the spirit of self-sacrifice, which I have always shown in my career, these sorts of things are doable." And he was right, too!...

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    4Seleccao star is born

    Ronaldo began his first major international tournament at senior level on the Portugal bench. By the end of Euro 2004, it was clear that a Seleccao star had been born.

    The tournament obviously ended in agony for the hosts, who were beaten 1-0 by surprise package Greece in the final in Lisbon. However, Ronaldo had still built brilliantly on an exciting debut season at Manchester United.

    He only scored two goals - Ronaldo was just 19 at the time and still playing as a winger - and his first came in a disappointing group-stage loss to Greece. His second, though, was far more meaningful. Portugal had never before reached a major final, but Ronaldo sent them on their way by opening the scoring with a downward header from a Deco corner in the last-four showdown with the Netherlands.

    It was also a quickly-taken corner from Ronaldo that provided Maniche with just enough time and space to send a thumping drive past Edwin van der Sar just before the hour mark. It was a decisive display that left Portugal legend Luis Figo in no doubt that the teenager was destined for greatness. 

    "He has sufficient qualities to turn out to be the number one player in the world," the Real Madrid winger said shortly after Euro 2004. "He could turn out to be better than I have ever seen."

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    3Ronaldo to the rescue

    Eventual winners Portugal avoided a first-round exit at Euro 2016 for two reasons. Firstly, UEFA's ridiculous decision to expand the tournament to 24 teams and introduce a last 16 meant that four third-placed teams from the group stage would qualify for the knockout stage.

    Secondly, Ronaldo simply refused to admit defeat.

    After Portugal fell behind to Hungary via a stunning early strike from Zoltan Gera, Ronaldo set up Nani for an equaliser just before the break. The Seleccao fell behind twice more in the second half but, on both occasions, Ronaldo replied, first with an audacious back-flick, and then with a typically precise and powerful header.

    "It was a crazy game," the No.7 said after Portugal progressed with just three points from three games. "It was very hot and very difficult, and we were always chasing the game. We were out of the European Championship three times, but the main objective was to go through." And they realised that objective thanks to Ronaldo.

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    2Getting the better of Zlatan

    The 2014 World Cup play-off between Portugal and Sweden turned into a straight shootout between the two of the best strikers in the game. Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo won his dramatic duel with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

    Having already scored the only goal of the first leg in Lisbon, Ronaldo opened the scoring in Solna with a fine 50th-minute finish with his left foot. 

    Ibrahimovic drew Sweden level with a header from a corner and then put the home side ahead with a low free-kick - but Ronaldo wasn't done. He struck again with his weaker foot to put the seal on another brilliant breakaway from the visitors before completing a sensational hat-trick with an emphatic strike with his right.  

    "I knew Portugal needed me in these matches and I showed I am here," Ronaldo said after the Seleccao won 3-2 on the night, and 4-2 on aggregate, to make it to Brazil. "I just did my job, as I have been doing lately."

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    1Euros-winning captain - and coach!

    Ronaldo was forced off just 25 minutes into the final of Euro 2016, but he still managed to remain the centre of attention for the rest of the game. Despite having heavy strapping on his injured left knee, Ronaldo refused to sit on the bench and instead spent his time prowling the technical area, dishing out instructions to his team-mates.

    Centre-back Jose Fonte later admitted that the players on the pitch took no real notice of Ronaldo's antics, revealing that they were too focused on the task at hand to realise that their star forward had effectively taken on the role of assistant coach. Meanwhile, the actual boss, Fernando Santos, dismissed suggestions that his authority had been undermined by his captain.

    "Ronaldo was suffering more than any other Portuguese, and all he told me was 'We are going to win, we are going to win,'" Santos said after the shock 1-0 win over tournament hosts France in Paris. "And there is something bad in that? That makes the coach too weak? He is an excellent captain and the best player in the world."

    It was certainly impossible to dispute the latter claim at the time, as Eder's extra-time goal resulted in Ronaldo winning the European Championship just a couple of months after tasting more Champions League glory with Real Madrid.

    "This is a unique moment for me," the Seleccao skipper said after lifting his first major trophy at international level. "This is something I've wanted for a long time now, since 2004. It's unforgettable." 