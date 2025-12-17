VIDEO: Cristiano Ronaldo's son shows off finishing prowess to score only goal for Al-Nassr U16s in draw with Al-Ittihad

The young forward’s football education has been as global as his father’s professional career. Having spent time in the youth academies of Real Madrid and Juventus in the past, Cristiano Jr. is now part of Al-Nassr’s academy setup in Saudi Arabia, where his father continues to shine in the Saudi Pro League.

The Real Madrid and Manchester United legend has always spoken openly about his son’s footballing potential. But he’s also been careful to balance praise with perspective. "He’s very competitive, like me when I was young, and he doesn’t like to lose," Ronaldo had earlier said about his son. "I don’t make big pressure; I make a little. He already has pressure being the son of Cristiano. Let him make his own mistakes, but I hope that in the future he can become a professional player."