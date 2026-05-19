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Cristiano Ronaldo called up for sixth World Cup as full Portugal squad confirmed by Roberto Martinez
Ronaldo included as Portugal confirm World Cup squad
Portugal head coach Martinez has confirmed his squad for the 2026 World Cup, with captain Ronaldo included once again. At 41, the veteran forward is in line to appear at a record sixth World Cup finals. Martinez defended the selection of the long-time national team leader, stressing that Ronaldo’s contribution goes far beyond reputation.
The striker, currently playing in Saudi Arabia, remains a key figure within the squad both on and off the pitch. However, the squad announcement also contained notable omissions. Midfielders Mateus Fernandes and Joao Palhinha were left out of the final 27-man list despite strong club performances.
- AFP
Martinez explains Ronaldo’s continued importance
Speaking at the press conference, Martinez outlined why Ronaldo remains central to his plans for the national side. Martinez also emphasised the leadership role the captain continues to play in the squad.
"I hope it will be the same role he's had in the last three years that I've been with the national team," Martinez explained. "I've talked a lot about Cristiano. When we talk about him, there are two players. The icon of world football, about whom all the fans in the world have an opinion and accept what he brings to football, and then there's our captain."
"He has the same demands as the other players, a competitiveness to be in the national team. For me, he's an exemplary captain. He was very important in winning the Nations League and now we want the same level of responsibility and example within the locker room."
'Favorite? no'
Martinez is wary of the expectations surrounding his team despite the talent available. He stressed that winning the World Cup requires more than strong individual quality and highlighted the psychological challenges teams face during the tournament.
He said: "The World Cup isn't just about playing well, it's not just about talent. There are many challenges. And there's the psychological aspect."
"Only a team that has already won a World Cup can be a favorite. Contender is probably a better word to describe the moment we're having. We won the most demanding Nations League ever. Beating Germany on their home turf, Spain in the final. Dreaming, yes, contender too, favorite? no."
- AFP
Preparations begin before tournament opener
Portugal will begin their final preparations with two friendlies on home soil. They face Chile on June 6 in Oeiras before meeting Nigeria in Leiria on June 10. After those matches, the squad will travel to their training base in Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of the tournament. Portugal are scheduled to open their World Cup campaign against DR Congo on June 17 in Houston.