Cristiano Ronaldo sent Saudi Pro League title warning as Ivan Toney aims to stop CR7 from claiming Golden Boot

Toney’s prolific form has transformed Al-Ahli into genuine title contenders, putting them within touching distance of Al-Nassr at the top of the table. Despite the pressure of competing against one of the game's greatest ever players, the 29-year-old is playing with a level of self-assurance that suggests he won't be easily overhauled. Toney recently reflected on his clinical nature in front of goal and how his individual success is feeding into the collective goals of his club as they chase their first league title in a decade.

"Every time I step onto the pitch, I feel like I'm going to score, I've got that confidence at the moment," Toney told talkSPORT. "But that's always good, having a striker in a team that feels like it's going to score goals and can score goals. And obviously, it's helping at the moment considering where we are in the table, so it's good." The striker’s rhythm has been near-perfect, barring a rare penalty miss earlier this season - his first since April 2023 - that would have pushed his current tally to 24.