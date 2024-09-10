Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'I'm an addict' - Cristiano Ronaldo reveals secrets behind his legendary career with Portugal icon still scoring aged 39

C. RonaldoPortugalAl Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo revealed the secret behind his illustrious career and what still motivates him to keep scoring at 39.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Ronaldo revealed secret to his successful career
  • Recently crossed 900-goal mark
  • Portuguese star addicted to football
Article continues below