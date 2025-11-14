Cristiano Ronaldo red card: Video footage proves Portugal star deserved sending off for thrusting elbow into Dara O'Shea's back as cameras catch CR7 goading Republic of Ireland star with 'crying' gesture

Portugal boss Martinez suggested afterwards that Ronaldo had been treated a little harshly, with pre-match comments from Ireland boss Heimir Hallgrimsson regarding the 40-year-old’s influence on referees potentially impacting a big decision in the heat of competitive action.
Martinez said: “The red card is just a captain that has never been sent off before in 226 games - I think that just deserves credit - and today, I thought it was a bit harsh because he cares about the team.
“He was 60 minutes or 58 minutes in the box being grabbed, being pulled, being pushed and obviously when he tries to get away from the defender. I think the action looks worse than what it actually is, I don't think it's an elbow, I think it's a full body, but from where the camera is, it looks like an elbow. But we accept it.
“The only thing that leaves a bitter taste in my mouth is at the press conference yesterday, your coach was talking about the aspect of the referees being influenced, and then a big centre-half falls on the floor so dramatically at the turn of Cristiano's body.”