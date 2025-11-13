Getty Images Sport
Nightmare for Cristiano Ronaldo! Portugal star sarcastically applauds after being shown straight red card for elbow against Ireland in World Cup qualifier
Ronaldo rages after red card
Ronaldo saw red just after the hour mark for a petulant elbow on Dara O’Shea. He was originally awarded a yellow card but the decision was upgraded following a VAR review. The decision was met with delight by the home fans who were happy to let the Portugal star know their thoughts. He responded by ironically applauding the fans as he walked off and went straight down the tunnel. Ronaldo's departure left Portugal with a mountain to climb in the match, already two goals down and now a man light for the final half hour. The sending off is Ronaldo's first for the Portugal national team and means he now faces a ban.
- Getty Images Sport
Portugal star had promised to be a 'good boy'
Ronaldo had promised to be a "good boy" ahead of the match as he previewed his team's World Cup qualifier. He told reporters: "‘It’s a pleasure to come and play here again. Of course, it will be tough. I hope they don’t boo me too much tomorrow. I swear that I’m going to try to be a good boy. But of course, I do my job. I try to win the game and try to score to help my team. I’m sure that the game will be difficult."
The Al-Nassr star had also admitted before the game that next year's competition will be his final World Cup. He explained: "Definitely, yes, because I will be 41 years old and I think it will be the moment in the big competition. I'm enjoying the moments, but when I mean soon, it's really soon because I give everything for football. I'm in the game for the last 25 years. I did everything. I have many records in different scenarios for the clubs and the national teams. I’m really proud, let's enjoy the moment, live the moment."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Ronaldo now facing ban
Ronaldo's red card means he will now face a suspension which will be a blow to the superstar and his team. The forward is expected to receive at least a two-match ban, meaning he will miss Portugal's final World Cup qualifier on Sunday against Armenia and, should Roberto Martinez's side qualify automatically, his team's first match of the tournament proper, as reported by BBC Sport's Dale Johnson.
- Getty Images Sport
What do Portugal need to qualify for World Cup 2026?
Portugal had flown out to Ireland aiming to secure their place at World Cup 2026 with a win but return home pointless and still with work to do. Martinez's men return to action on Sunday against Armenia in Lisbon and will be hot favourites to take all three points. A win will be enough to secure top spot in the group, regardless of results elsewhere, while Ireland take on Hungary in their final group fixture. A win for either side will secure the runners-up spot in the group.
Advertisement