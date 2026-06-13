Getty Images Sport
‘There is no-one greater’ - Cristiano Ronaldo’s former team-mate gives two reasons why Portuguese superstars sits above Lionel Messi & everybody else in GOAT debate
Fonte backs Ronaldo in GOAT debate
Fonte has praised Ronaldo as the greatest player in football history after being honoured by the Portuguese Football Federation following his retirement. The defender, who spent years alongside Ronaldo in the Portugal national team and won Euro 2016 with him, highlighted the forward’s remarkable ability to perform at the highest level over an extended period. He believes Ronaldo’s longevity and consistency set him apart from every other player.
- Getty Images Sport
Fonte reflects on Ronaldo’s lasting influence
The veteran defender argued that maintaining elite standards deep into a player's career is what separates Ronaldo from the rest of the field in the long-running debate over football’s greatest-ever player. Fonte explained why he believes Ronaldo remains the benchmark for excellence in football.
"Cristiano is the ultimate example of longevity and consistency; at the highest level, there is no greater," Fonte said, as quoted by O Jogo. "Therefore, I learned a lot from him, exchanging ideas, experiences, living things I had never seen before. I learned a lot, and what he does, continues to do, and will certainly continue to do, is commendable."
Ronaldo remains central to Portugal’s ambitions
Despite entering the latter stages of his career, the veteran forward remains a key figure for his national team. Fonte also expressed confidence in Portugal’s chances on the international stage, insisting expectations are high heading into the 2026 World Cup.
He added: "Expectations are high, the players believe in themselves and we are all rooting for them. They have to start well and believe until the end."
- AFP
Portugal target World Cup success
Ronaldo is set to lead Portugal in the tournament in North America as he continues his pursuit of the one major honour missing from his career: a World Cup title. Selecao will begin their World Cup campaign against DR Congo in their Group K opener on June 17. They will then face Uzbekistan on June 23, and close out the group stage against Colombia later this month.
How far will Portugal go at the World Cup?
528 Votes