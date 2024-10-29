Getty Images SportSoham MukherjeeCristiano Ronaldo misses last-minute penalty! CR7 & Al Nassr crash out of King's Cup to Al-Taawoun in horror displayC. RonaldoS. PioliAl Nassr FC vs Al-TaawounAl Nassr FCAl-TaawounKing CupCristiano Ronaldo skied a last-minute penalty as Al-Nassr were dumped out of the King's Cup by Al-Taawoun.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowAl-Nassr beaten 1-0 by Al-TaawounRonaldo missed from spot in stoppage timePressure growing on Pioli after cup setbackFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below