Cristiano Ronaldo's miracle goal isn't enough! CR7 scores with his BACK but Al-Nassr held by Al-Ettifaq after brace from ex-Liverpool hero Georginio Wijnaldum

Al-Nassr were dealt an early jolt as their left full-back Saad Fahad was shown a direct red card in the fifth minute of the match for a nasty foul. The Saudi international had caught opposition's Madallah Alolayan on his calf with a poor challenge and the referee gave him the marching orders. However, the official soon checked the decision with VAR and after a prolonged check, the red card was overturned and Fahad was cautioned with a yellow instead.

Al-Ettifaq then broke the deadlock somewhat against the run of play as the club captain and former Liverpool star Wijnaldum converted a brilliant finish. The Dutch midfielder received a through ball in the Al-Nassr from a quick counter-attack and made a solo run into the penalty area before launching a long-range shot which went straight into the goal.

After conceding the early goal, Al-Nassr went all guns blazing but they were unable to make the final runs in the opposition's box. Ronaldo worked hard upfront but was unable to have a shot on target in the first 45 minutes.

Jorge Jesus' side came out as a completely different unit after the break as they took only a minute to equalise. Former Chelsea attacker Angelo Gomes cut in from the left side and found Felix with a pass on the edge of the box and the Portuguese forward found the back of the net with a well-placed grounded shot.

Seven minutes past the hour mark, Ronaldo finally got his name on the scoresheet, albeit accidentally, as Al-Nassr finally took the lead. Felix attempted a shot on goal from inside the box and the ball got deflected off Ronaldo's back and went into the net.

Al-Nassr's celebrations, however, were short-lived as Wijnaldum completed his brace with yet another clinical finish to earn his side a crucial point and end Ronaldo and Co's 10-match winning streak in the Saudi Pro League.