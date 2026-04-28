Would Cristiano Ronaldo consider Man Utd return if Michael Carrick asked transfer question? Record-chasing and bench duty figure in Louis Saha’s answer

Having once shared a dressing room with Carrick - who has put himself in contention to become United’s permanent manager by guiding the club towards Champions League qualification - would a third spell in Manchester appeal to Ronaldo?

When that question was put to Saha, the former United striker - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of BetVictor Online Casino - said: “To have a consideration, why not, but I don't think that is going to materialise because I think there is a future of Manchester United and there is a future of Cristiano Ronaldo and those two stories look nice, but they don't seem to be merging really well. So at the moment, I don't think this is natural.

“You definitely need experience alongside the strikers. It won't make them any worse, but at the same time, Cristiano still wants to play, he still wants to break records, he won't allow himself to be sitting on a bench or have to accept some moments that he's not going to play, for example.

“I don't think that works really well. So based on the records that he wants to reach, I just don't see that very much.”