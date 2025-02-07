Al-Nassr Cristiano Ronaldo Jhon DuranGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jhon Duran make a deadly duo! Al-Nassr's €77m signing opens account with a double before CR7 gets in on the scoring in comfortable win against Al-Feiha

J. DuranC. RonaldoAl Nassr FCAl Nassr FC vs Al-FayhaAl-FayhaSaudi Pro League

Al-Nassr's newest signing Jhon Duran has arrived and in fine fashion, as the Colombian scored twice to lead his new side to a 3-0 win over Al-Feiha.

  • Al-Nassr win 3-0 over Al-Feiha
  • Jhon Duran scores twice on debut
  • Ronaldo scores first as a 40-year-old
