Cristiano Ronaldo bizarrely urges Irish fans to boo him as Portugal superstar anticipates hostile reception in World Cup qualifying clash

Speaking on the eve of Thursday’s match, Ronaldo addressed the anticipated reception with a mixture of humour and defiance.

"The stadium will boo me, I'm used to it, I certainly hope they do, maybe it will take the pressure off other players," he told reporters. "What I want most is to enjoy myself. It's not decisive but almost, we know that with a victory, we qualify. We want to finish it off now."

Ronaldo might come across a familiar face in Ireland’s assistant coach, John O’Shea, as the pair were team-mates at Manchester United for six seasons.

"Well, if I see him around," he said. "Of course he was a guy that I play so many years together. I have a very good relationship with him, not only him, but some Irish people. I have some relations, and it's good."

Then, with a wink, he added: "I repeat, I hope that no boo again against me tomorrow. For me, it's it's a pleasure to come in to play here again. I swear that I'm gonna try to be a good boy."