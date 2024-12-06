Cristiano Ronaldo Vin Diesel Karim BenzemaGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Cristiano Ronaldo's Hollywood audition?! Action hero Vin Diesel joins Michael Douglas in attendance as Al-Nassr lose crucial clash against Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FCSaudi Pro League

Hollywood star Vin Diesel, Michael Douglas and Spike Lee were present to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr play against Al-Ittihad.

  • Hollywood stars visit Al-Ittihad's Al-Nassr clash
  • Diesel, Douglas and Lee at the major clash
  • Al-Ittihad beat Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
