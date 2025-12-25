Getty
'What a player' - Cristiano Ronaldo's goal-scoring exploits at 40 branded 'phenomenal' as former Premier League opponent claims he foresaw star's longevity 20 years ago
Ronaldo targets: 1,000 goals & play alongside Cristiano Jr
He departed for Real Madrid in 2009 and went on to become their all-time leading scorer, with the target being found for La Liga heavyweights on 450 occasions through 438 appearances. Ronaldo also became a centurion on the goal front at Serie A giants Juventus.
More than 100 efforts have been recorded in the Middle East for Al-Nassr, with a new contract being signed there that will take him through to 2027. Ronaldo - with 226 caps to his name - is expected to lead his country into next summer’s World Cup.
It has been suggested that he could play on well beyond the next two years, as he chases down 1,000 career goals and the opportunity to play alongside eldest son Cristiano Jr. If history has taught us anything, it is that nothing should be considered impossible where Ronaldo is concerned.
- Getty
What makes Ronaldo special? Former opponent explains
Those that have been fortunate enough to grace the same field as CR7 down the years have witnessed his remarkable skill set at close quarters. Ex-Nottingham Forest, West Ham and Aston Villa striker Harewood falls into that category.
He has, speaking in association with William Hill, told GOAL when asked if Ronaldo’s success could have been predicted while he was first turning out in English football: “Yeah, 100 per cent. You could see it, when I was playing against him, what he was going on to because the numbers at United, you could see that if he went on from there then he would be the person he’s become.
“The professionalism and how you watch him, what he does, to still be playing now at 40 years of age is phenomenal. The numbers that he is doing still, what a player. You can see the dedication that he has. He takes it quite seriously in his fitness and what he does. He’s a machine. He’s one of those people that if you want to look at someone, say to your son ‘look at what he does and what he is capable of’.”
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
How Ronaldo became a sporting GOAT
While Harewood was impressed by what he saw from Ronaldo, ex-United team-mate Danny Simpson told GOAL recently of why the Red Devils had to mould CR7 into a superstar. He said: “There is no way if you said to me he’s 40 years-plus still going strong - not just in Saudi, but for his national team. He still looks as fit as ever. OK, he’s changed his game. But did I ever see him being that fox-in-the-box at that age? No.
“There was one summer he came back, from the period being off, and it was a complete transformation - he was just massive! It was like ‘what have you been eating?’ I think he realised, because that’s what he does, I’m going to get kicked, I’m going to get pushed, so he was working every day in the gym on his ankles, balance. He came back stronger.
“You can’t write him off! He does everything right - from his diet when he was young. He had a private chef and we were like: ‘Private chef? Why have you got a private chef?’ He started that whole looking after himself, sleeping patterns, recovery ice baths, and he’s still doing it now.”
- Getty
Ronaldo retirement: No date set by Portuguese icon
Ronaldo has kept himself in peak condition throughout his career, which has allowed remarkable longevity to be enjoyed. He has put no date in place for retirement and appears set to wow audiences across the globe for at least a few more years.
Advertisement