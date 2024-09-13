Cristiano Ronaldo would have been 'worth £1bn' in his prime with Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham told they should be grateful for legendary Portuguese's Real Madrid influence
Michael Owen believes Cristiano Ronaldo could have been worth £1bn in his prime for the sporting and commercial success he delivered at Real Madrid.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Ronaldo joined Madrid for a then-world-record fee
- Owen thinks £500 million would be cheap for the Portuguese
- Hailed Ronaldo's all-encompassing influence at Real