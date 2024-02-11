Cristiano Ronaldo ‘focused on the job ahead’ after more Lionel Messi taunts & angry reaction to latest Al-Nassr defeat

Chris Burton
Cristiano Ronaldo Al-Nassr 2023-24Getty
Cristiano RonaldoSaudi Pro LeagueAl Nassr FC

Cristiano Ronaldo is “focused on the job ahead” after being subjected to more Lionel Messi taunts in his last outing for Al-Nassr.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Portuguese reacted to fans versus Al-Hilal
  • Courted controversy at the final whistle
  • Back training ahead of Champions League tie

Editors' Picks