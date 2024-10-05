FBL-KSA-NASSR-OROBAHAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Cristiano Ronaldo feels unstoppable! Al-Nassr superstar sends out inspirational message after scoring in Al-Orobah win

C. RonaldoAl Nassr FCAl Nassr FC vs Al-Orobah FCAl-Orobah FCSaudi Pro League

Cristiano Ronaldo sent out an inspirational message to Al-Nassr fans and teammates after scoring against Al-Orobah in a 3-0 win.

  • Ronaldo scored from the spot against Al-Orobah
  • Set up Sadio Mane for his first
  • Was instrumental for Al-Nassr in their comfortable home win
