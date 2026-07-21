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Cristiano Ronaldo's account likes 'FIFA wanted to give World Cup to Messi' post on Instagram as 'corruption' claim made before Argentina's final defeat to Spain
Social media like stirs debate
Ronaldo's verified Instagram account appeared to like a video post accusing FIFA of corruption in order to help Argentina reach the 2026 World Cup final. The social media interaction captured public attention right after Lionel Scaloni's side fell to a 1-0 extra-time defeat against Spain. The liked post featured scathing criticism from Spanish journalist Pilar Rodriguez Losantos regarding alleged refereeing bias that repeatedly favoured the Albiceleste throughout the tournament in North America.
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Journalist alleges tournament bias
The video clip, uploaded prior to the final, showcased Losantos' fierce criticism regarding officiating decisions on the international stage. Broadcast on the show Espejo Publico, Losantos stated: "Argentina should have been eliminated at least five matches ago! They are only still in the tournament thanks to help from FIFA, which is one of the most corrupt institutions on planet earth!
"So, I'm not afraid of Argentina at all; I'm more afraid of Gianni Infantino. I think we're not going to play against Argentina, but against the whole of FIFA, who want to hand the World Cup to Lionel Messi!"
Officiating disputes cloud run
A wave of accusations surrounding refereeing bias peaked following Argentina's dramatic 3-2 victory over Egypt in the round of 16, which was marred by Mostafa Zico's VAR-overturned goal and a rejected Egyptian penalty appeal.
Responding to the controversy, the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) submitted a formal complaint to FIFA, as reported by HuffPost, stating: "Defending the rights and interests of the Egyptian national team is not a matter that can be ignored, minimised, or treated as secondary. It is a responsibility that we carry with full conviction and determination."
Nevertheless, FIFA refereeing chief Pierluigi Collina rejected suggestions of bias, while Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez insisted the officials' performance was "excellent".
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What next for Messi & Ronaldo?
The legendary rivalry between modern football’s defining duo has reached its twilight following the conclusion of their respective World Cup campaigns. Although yet to formally confirm stepping away from international duty at 39, Inter Miami star Messi is widely anticipated to have made his final appearance on global football's grandest stage.
Ronaldo has also not given any formal indication that he will be stepping down from Portugal duty at 41, with his former manager at Al-Nassr, Jorge Jesus, having just signed a contract to coach the national team through to the 2030 World Cup.
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