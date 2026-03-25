Revealed: Cristian Romero release clause that could see him leave Tottenham for two specific clubs as Atletico Madrid consider new summer bid

Despite being the subject of intense interest from Atletico Madrid last summer, Romero ultimately opted to commit to a new Tottenham contract in August. This came after the Atletico sporting directorate declined to meet the £46 million (€55m) asking price that Spurs were willing to negotiate at the time. To protect their asset, the London club handed their captain a lucrative new deal running until 2029, making him the cornerstone of their Champions League project.

Although Romero extended his commitment, the World Cup winner ensured he kept his options open regarding a move to Spain. The central defender reportedly included a specific release clause in his new agreement that is only applicable to three clubs: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and Barcelona.

According to reports from MARCAand TyCSports, while his general valuation is estimated by Spurs at around €70 million, this special "preferential" clause allows the Spanish trio to secure his services for a fixed fee of €60m. It is a clear nod from the player to his suitors in La Liga, particularly Atleti.