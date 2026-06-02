I aim to establish myself in Europe as a manager, just as I did as a player.

Winning the Asian title with Al Ain was a remarkable achievement, given that we overcame clubs with far larger budgets.

Mourinho understands Real Madrid's culture and I expect his second spell there to be a success.

In the second part of his interview with Koora, Hernán Crespo—who previously discussed Argentina, Lionel Messi and the team's 2026 World Cup prospects—shows a different facet of his personality, this time in his capacity as a manager who has already made a name for himself in South America and Asia, and now aims to make his mark in Europe as well.

Crespo, one of Argentina's most prominent strikers of all time, shone for giants such as Milan, Inter and Chelsea, winning numerous titles as a player, and has since established himself as one of the most prominent Argentine coaches of recent years.

He guided Argentina's Defensa y Justicia to a historic 2020 Copa Sudamericana triumph, the club's first continental crown. He then won the Paulista Championship with São Paulo in 2021, and followed that with a treble of the Qatar Stars League, Qatar Stars Cup and Qatar Cup with Al-Duhail in 2022–2023. He then wrote one of the most significant chapters of his managerial career with Al Ain of the UAE, leading them to the 2024 AFC Champions League title, beating giant clubs with massive budgets, such as Al Hilal and Al Nassr.

In this interview, he discusses his coaching ambitions, the reasons behind Al Ain's post-triumph slump, and his thoughts on losing to Al Ahly, which he calls "the biggest club in Africa". He also outlines his stance on managing a Saudi Pro League side and shares his views on the Inter Miami project.

He also reflects on the mentors who shaped him, speaking with clear admiration for José Mourinho and predicting success for the Portuguese should he return to Real Madrid, citing his exceptional character and ability to thrive under pressure at elite clubs.

The interview offers revealing insights into his coaching mindset, his view of the game, and the journey he continues to pursue after an exceptional career on and off the pitch. On to the second part of the interview: