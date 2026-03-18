Cremonese are scrambling to salvage the situation: they are three points clear of Lecce, who sit fourth from bottom, with nine matches remaining in the season. Davide Nicola’s tenure appears to be coming to an end; in recent hours, Marco Giampaolo’s name has emerged as a potential replacement to try and rescue the struggling Grigiorossi.
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Cremonese have reached an agreement with Giampaolo to take charge of the team: updates on the length of the contract
THE TERM OF THE AGREEMENT"The final details are being ironed out ahead of Giampaolo’s signing as the new manager: a verbal agreement has been reached for an 18-month contract," reports Sky Sport. It is not, therefore, a short-term deal, but one that will see him stay on until the end of 2027, even in the event of relegation. At this stage, we await two official announcements: the dismissal of Nicola and the arrival of his successor.
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