Raphinha Lionel Messi BarcelonaGetty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Crazy stat proves Raphinha is putting up Lionel Messi-like numbers as Barcelona star scores once again to continue remarkable run in Champions League win

L. MessiBarcelonaRaphinhaChampions LeagueLaLiga

Raphinha has been on fire this season under Hansi Flick and a new stat has shown that the Brazilian has bettered a Lionel Messi record for the club.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Raphinha on fire for Barcelona under Hansi Flick
  • Surpasses Messi Champions League record
  • First to score eight goals in CL in a calendar year since 2019
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below