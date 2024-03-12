'By a country mile!' - Harry Kane labelled 'worst diver' in football as ex-Premier League star claims Bayern Munich striker only 'gets away with it' because of England captain status
Harry Kane has been billed as the “worst diver in football”, with the Bayern Munich striker told he tops that unfortunate list “by a country mile”.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Three Lions striker is a prolific goalscorer
- Considered to bend the rules at times
- Ronaldo, Suarez & Fernandes in same category