Could Toni Kroos be set for a sensational return to Real Madrid? The midfielder has broken his silence on the swirling rumours

Kroos retired in 2024 after ten years with Real Madrid, during which he won the Champions League five times and La Liga four times. Yet for the past two seasons the club has fallen well short of expectations. This campaign began with the departure of former Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso, and despite Álvaro Arbeloa taking over, performances failed to recover.

They have already been eliminated from the cup, sit nine points behind league leaders FC Barcelona with seven rounds left, and exited the Champions League at the quarter-final stage after losing twice to FC Bayern Munich (1-2, 3-4). A trophy-less campaign now looks inevitable for a club accustomed to silverware.

Arbeloa is now widely expected to leave the club; The Athletic rates it “very likely” that their paths will part before the summer. After the Allianz Arena reverse, the Spaniard insisted he would “respect every decision” the club makes.