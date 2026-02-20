Could Lens really win Ligue 1? How France's surprise package are standing up to PSG in title race

"It's a special match for all Parisians," Dembele beamed, "and, in this second half of the season, we're going to do everything to win everything."

The primary goal for PSG is, of course, to retain their Champions League crown - and that certainly won't be easy. But nor will holding on to their Ligue 1 title. While the presumption was that PSG would romp to a fifth consecutive French championship, they're presently in the very unfamiliar position of second spot in the standings, with Lens even more surprisingly leading the way with just 12 rounds remaining.

So, what's going on in Ligue 1? Are PSG in trouble? And could Lens capitalise to claim what would be just their second ever title - and their first since 1998?