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Could Bayern Munich-linked Rio Ngumoha leave Liverpool as ‘dissatisfaction’ revealed?
Bayern Munich circle as frustrations emerge
Bayern Munich have been identified as one of the primary suitors looking to pry Ngumoha away from Merseyside. The German club’s interest comes amid revelations that there was some dissatisfaction over Ngumoha's level of game time under former Liverpool manager Arne Slot last season, per BBC Sport.
While the Reds are adamant they will not sell the youngster this summer, the lure of a pathway elsewhere could prove tempting if his path to the first team remains congested. Bayern are known to have other candidates on their shortlist, but Ngumoha's explosive potential has put him firmly on the radar of the Bavarian recruitment team as they look to snatch one of England’s brightest young talents.
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Limited opportunities under Slot
Ngumoha made history as Liverpool's youngest scorer when, aged 16, he scored the decisive goal in the 100th minute to beat Newcastle 3-2, but he managed just 10 senior starts throughout the last campaign. Slot and the Liverpool hierarchy would argue they were merely protecting him from the physical and psychological rigours of senior football during his first full season.
Questions remain over whether more minutes would have seen him fast-tracked into the World Cup squad. The London-born forward has clear ambitions to play at the highest level, and while the club maintains a protective stance, the player side appears eager for more frequent involvement. That could yet happen under new manager Andoni Iraola, but with European rivals sensing an opportunity, Liverpool face a battle to prove that Anfield remains the best place for his development.
Tuchel blown away by teenage star
Ngumoha will leave the England camp this week after making a major impression on Tuchel and his international team-mates. Though not part of the official 26-man World Cup squad, he was named man-of-the-match for his debut performance as a second-half substitute in Saturday's 1-0 win over New Zealand. Tuchel has been so impressed he felt compelled to play him during the first warm-up match - a surprise decision that was quickly vindicated by the player's quality.
The England manager's decision to hand him minutes has led to assertions that Ngumoha should have been in Tuchel's thinking before now, either included in the final 26, or first in-line for a call-up should a player be injured. However, because the attacker was not included in the initial 55-man pool, he cannot be drafted in as an injury replacement, despite Tuchel refusing to rule out selecting the teenager for the tournament earlier in March.
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A fresh start under Iraola
Before returning for the club's pre-season tour in the United States, Ngumoha will take a well-earned break. If Ngumoha had frustrations over game time last season they may well be placated by the departure of Reds legend Mohamed Salah, plus the arrival of Slot's replacement, Iraola. The former Bournemouth manager has a reputation for trusting prospects, with the likes of Eli Junior Kroupi and Dean Huijsen serving as proof of the Spaniard's faith in youth.