Cosafa Cup: Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Mozambique - Mamelodi Sundowns' Thabang Sibanyoni to lead the attacking line?

South Africa will commence the Cosafa Cup against the Mambas on Wednesday in Gqeberha as they seek to give inexperienced players a chance to shine.

Bafana Bafana will be bidding for their sixth Cosafa Cup title when they lock horns with Mozambique at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

As usual, South Africa will not be coached by Hugo Broos, instead, his assistant coach Helman Mkhalele will oversee the team in the Eastern Cape.

SA will be using inexperienced players in this regional tournament as it is mainly intended to groom young and promising players for the senior side.

Ahead of the encounter, GOAL predicts how Mkhalele could select his starting lineup against The Mambas.