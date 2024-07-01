Cosafa Cup: Predicting Bafana Bafana's XI to face Eswatini - Antonio van Wyk to start ahead of Ethan Brooks?

South Africa will face off against Eswatini in a crucial match that will decide their future in the regional tournament.

Helmen Mkhalele and his men have only this one last group match to ensure that they progress to the Cosafa Cup knockout stages.

All eyes will be turning to Bafana Bafana on Tuesday when they host Eswatini at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium.

SA will be looking to improve on their disappointing start in the tournament. They have drawn their first two games against Mozambique and Botswana, both nil-nil draws that have brought criticism of both the team and the technical bench.

Here, GOAL predicts how Mkhalele could line up his team against Sihlangu Semnikati.