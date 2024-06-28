Cosafa Cup: Bafana Bafana out to take control of their group as Helman Mkhalele looks to silence his critics with win over Botswana's Zebras

Bafana will be chasing their first win of the 2024 Cosafa Cup when they clash with Botswana in their next match at Isaac Wolfson Stadium on Saturday.

Helman Mkhalele’s young side will be desperate to take full control of Group A after flattering to deceive in their last match which ended in a 1-1 draw with Mozambique.

The new-look Bafana were impressive in the first half of their clash with the Mambas, taking a 1-0 lead into the half-time break courtesy of a strike from captain Rushwin Dortley.

However, they let their lead slip in the second half as Mozambique, thanks to a stunning long-range strike from Chamito Alfandega, drew level in a strong second-half display.

Bafana will now need a convincing win in their second group match, coupled with a favourite result in the match between Mozambique and Esawtini, to take control of their group heading into the final round.

GOAL assess Bafana’s chances of getting the better of their neighbours Botswana, who it must be stressed, will not lie down for their opponents as they too will be eager to take a step closer to qualification for the knockout stages.