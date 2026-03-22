Cordoba: "Inter need to realise that the title race is wide open again; 6 points from 8 games isn't enough"

Inter have stalled once again and, for the third consecutive match, failed to secure a win, drawing 1-1 at the Stadio Franchi against Fiorentina in their Serie A matchday 30 fixture.

In the DAZN studios, former Nerazzurri defender Ivan Ramiro Cordoba commented on the current situation at the Viale della Liberazione club, offering the following remarks: “The important thing is that Inter are aware of the situation, that the league is still wide open. With an 8-point lead, they might have thought they were safe, but 6 points from 8 matches is not enough.”