‘Convinced it will happen’ - Man City striker Erling Haaland tipped for future Real Madrid transfer by former team-mate

Haaland has established himself as one of the most lethal strikers in world football at Manchester City, but speculation regarding a future move to Real Madrid continues to circulate. Eikrem, who witnessed the striker's early professional development at Molde, believes the forward will eventually don the famous white shirt.

Speaking in an interview with Diario AS, Eikrem expressed his certainty about the transfer: "I think it is something that could perfectly happen. In fact, I am convinced it will happen someday. I would not say I am completely certain, but I do see many possibilities. Real Madrid’s power of attraction around the world is immense, and although he is at a great club like City, I think he would reach a higher level at Madrid."







