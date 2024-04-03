Confirmed: Bafana Bafana & Nigeria-eligible defender Ime Okon set to leave SuperSport United for European club as Stan Matthews delivers bad news for Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns
Matsatsantsa boss has revealed that the talented youngster looks set to leave the Tshwane giants at the end of the season.
- Matthews reveals Okon Europe's interest
- Campbell and Akon won't join local club
- Campbell is linked with Sundowns move