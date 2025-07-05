All completed Rangers transfers so far in 2025-26 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Rangers transfers for the 2025-26 season so far.

Under new manager Russell Martin, backed by fresh investment from 49ers Enterprises, Rangers are aggressively rebuilding ahead of Champions League qualification matches.

The emphasis has been on smart additions, while offloading fringe players on free or low-cost deals.

Rangers are focused on reshaping key areas — midfield depth, defensive solidity, and forward options, as the club is aiming to balance smart spending with player sales to sustain long-term investment.

Here, GOAL summarises Rangers’ 2025–26 transfer activity, focusing on confirmed ins and outs so far.