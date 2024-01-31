All completed Arsenal transfers so far in 2023-24 - listed

GOAL rounds up all the completed Arsenal transfers in the 2023-24 season so far.

Arsenal spent over £200 million in the summer transfer window. The Gunners signed Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber - before bringing David Raya in on an initial loan deal.

The Gunners' are expected to activate their £30 million option to make Raya's move to the Emirates Stadium permanent, with the Spaniard replacing Aaron Ramsdale as the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

As a result, the Gunners' are firmly entrenched in another Premier League title race, and are aiming to go one better than last season and lift their first domestic title for the first time since the 2003–04 Invincible season.

Despite manager Mikel Arteta making no secret of the fact that injuries had left his side really short in certain positions and even declared he was "open" to conducting business, the heavy investment meant they have been increasingly cautiously with their spending during the January transfer window to avoid moving within touching distance of a potential punishment in the future.

They have been linked with several players as a defender, midfielder and attacker could all improve Mikel Arteta's squad, but all signs now point towards the club waiting until the next summer to land their key targets, and barring any late deadline day action, they will end the January transfer window with no new signings.

With the winter transfer window now also coming to a close, GOAL has got you covered with all the completed Arsenal transfers in the ongoing 2023-24 season, below.