FC Barcelona v Sevilla FC - La Liga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Parshva Shah

Competition for USMNT star Gio Reyna? Borussia Dortmund monitoring Belgian wonderkid Stanis Idumbo

TransfersBundesligaLaLigaG. ReynaS. Idumbo MuzamboBorussia DortmundSevilla

USMNT star Giovanni Reyna could face some serious competition at Dortmund as the Bundesliga giants have set their sights on Sevilla's Stanis Idumbo.

  • Reyna's future at Dortmund potentially in jeopardy
  • BVB monitoring 19-year-old Idumbo
  • Attacking midfielder shining at Sevilla
