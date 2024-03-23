Colombia Copa America 2024 squad: Who will Nestor Lorenzo take to the United States?

Having beaten Brazil and Spain in recent times, the South American nation will be confident of a deep run at this summer's tournament

After surprisingly missing out on the 2022 World Cup, Colombia have responded in the best way possible by putting together a 20-match unbeaten run that has seen them beat the likes of Brazil, Spain and Germany. As such, they are being treated as dark horses by many to challenge for glory at the 2024 Copa America.

Los Cafeteros have won the tournament just once in their history, in 2001, while they have only been to the final on one other occasion, in 1975. History, then, is not on their side, but coach Nestor Lorenzo certainly has a group of players who are capable of causing a shock in the United States.

Liverpool star Luis Diaz and former Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez catch the eye, but Colombia's is a roster that combines experience and youth to its advantage, while their use of the dark arts is legendary.

So who will make Colombia's 23-player Copa America squad? GOAL takes a look...