AFP
Cole Palmer trademarks signature 'cold' shivering celebration despite copying it from Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers as Chelsea talisman's commercial push continues
Palmer trademarks his 'cold' celebration
Palmer's trademark application has been approved by the United Kingdom's government Intellectual Property Office, as reported by The Athletic. The Chelsea star had previously trademarked his 'Cold' nickname and has now made the same move with his celebration. It won't stop players from mimicking him on the pitch, but it does means others can't use it for commercial purpose without his permission.
- Getty Images Sport
Why has Palmer made this decision?
Paul Jordan, partner and co-head of the trademark, designs and copyright group at Bristows LLP told The Athletic: "I think for me this just looks like someone, in Cole Palmer, he or his advisors are taking their intellectual property and image rights really seriously. And they're just trying to assemble a bundle of registered rights that they can demonstrate to the world are super important, which might drive value when he’s entering into deals. I think is about assembling a bundle of rights to say, 'hey, look, I take intellectual property seriously, I'm doing everything in my power to button up anything that I think is proprietary to me', rather than you’re going to see lots of lawsuits seeking to restrain other people doing the gesture."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Chelsea star follows Ronaldo and Mbappe
Palmer's move sees him follow in the footsteps of some greats of the game. Ronaldo has previously trademarked his famous 'Siuuuu' celebration, while Kylian Mbappe has done the same with his signature move of crossing his arms and tucking his hands underneath his armpits after scoring. Former Real Madrid star also Gareth Bale moved to trademark his 'Eleven of Hearts' celebration during his career and Erling Haaland's famous yoga pose has received the same treatment. Arsenal defender Myles Lewis-Skelly famously copied Haaland's celebration on the pitch after scoring for Arsenal against Manchester City earlier this year.
Palmer admits celebration came from Rogers
Palmer may have become synonymous with the celebration but he has previously admitted to taking the idea off former Manchester City team-mate Rogers. He told The Telegraph: "I first did the 'cold' celebration last December in a game against Luton where we won 3-2. It's a nod to my former City academy team-mate Morgan Rogers [who is now at Aston Villa]. It symbolises joy, passion and hard determination for the game plus it's funny as it works well with my name. Everyone knows it's my celebration. Lots of people might have done it, but everybody knows it is my celebration."
Rogers subsequently admitted he had come up with it first: "He definitely copied me. It's my celebration. Check the timeline, I did it first. He's one of my closest friends in life. I couldn't be more proud of him."
Palmer isn't the only player to have used the celebration, with Valencia winger Diego Lopez insisting he came up with the idea first. He told Relevo earlier this year: "I haven't received the receipt yet… I don't know if it's because he doesn't have my address, because they haven't given it to him or why. If you want, I can explain that I have been doing this celebration for four years and I will continue to do it. In fact, I hope to do it more often because it will mean that I have scored a lot of goals."
- AFP
When is Palmer due back from injury?
Palmer's celebration hasn't been seen for some time as the Chelsea star has been out of action since September with a groin injury. He is, however, closing in on a return to action and is expected to be back in the Chelsea squad after the international break. Enzo Maresca has said he is "hopeful" that Palmer will be available for crucial matches against Barcelona in the Champions League and Arsenal in the Premier League.
Advertisement