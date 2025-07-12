VIDEO: Cole Palmer spotted riding through Times Square on a scooter ahead of Chelsea's Club World Cup final with PSG
With Chelsea gearing up for their much-anticipated FIFA Club World Cup final clash against Paris Saint-Germain, star forward Cole Palmer was seen unwinding in an unexpected way. The 22-year-old Blues standout was spotted cruising through New York City’s vibrant Times Square on a scooter, soaking in the atmosphere ahead of what is arguably the most significant match of his club career.
- Chelsea to face PSG in CWC final
- Palmer relaxed before the summit cash
- Has firm confidence in his abilities