‘He would want them to listen’ - How Cole Palmer would react to £150m transfer bid as Chelsea run the risk of losing Man Utd-linked superstar

Chelsea have their talismanic No.10 tied to a contract through to 2033. They are under no pressure to sell, and would demand the highest possible fee during any exit talks, but could see their hand forced.

Having parted company with Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior during the current campaign, the Blues are in danger of missing out on European qualification entirely - as they sit ninth in the Premier League table with three games left to be taken in.

If continental competition were to be removed from the schedule at Stamford Bridge, then the likes of Palmer would inevitably begin to ask questions of whether a chance of scenery is required.