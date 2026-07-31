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'He’ll have the bailiffs at his door!' - Cole Palmer jokes new Chelsea co-star Morgan Rogers faces legal action over trademarked celebration
Palmer issues light-hearted celebration warning
Palmer has delivered a light-hearted warning to new Chelsea co-star Rogers regarding their famous 'cold' goal celebration. Rogers recently completed a club-record £117 million transfer to Stamford Bridge from Aston Villa, reuniting with his former academy team-mate in west London.
Both attacking stars frequently perform the iconic gesture after finding the back of the net. However, Palmer officially trademarked the celebration with the UK Intellectual Property Office last year, setting up a potential celebration clash between the English duo.
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'He’ll have the bailiffs at his door!'
Speaking during Chelsea's pre-season tour of Australia, Palmer was asked whether the pair had discussed who holds the exclusive rights to the iconic move. The Chelsea talisman laughed off any potential tension, issuing a comical threat regarding his legal ownership of the gesture.
"We’ve never spoke about it. It’s one of them. He does it. I do it," Palmer explained when asked about the situation, as quoted by talkSPORT. "I’ve trademarked it so if he tries to do anything, he’ll have the bailiffs at his door. Nah, we’ll do it together."
Reunited after Manchester City beginnings
The pair originally came through together on the books at City before Rogers departed for Middlesbrough in 2023 following a succession of loan spells. Palmer made his own move to Chelsea that same summer, taking the Premier League by storm with 22 goals and 11 assists in a sensational debut campaign. Although Rogers was technically the first to perform the 'cold' gesture in a professional fixture, Palmer's official trademark gives him legal bragging rights.
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Rogers prepares to join pre-season squad
Rogers is yet to officially link up with the rest of the Chelsea squad on their tour after representing England at the 2026 World Cup. The former Aston Villa star was granted extra time off following his international exploits before starting work with his new team-mates.
Blues supporters will now be eagerly anticipating the moment both players share the pitch during the upcoming campaign. With Palmer confirming they intend to celebrate together, fans can look forward to joint 'cold' celebrations at Stamford Bridge this season.
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