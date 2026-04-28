Could Cole Palmer to Man Utd happen? Chelsea told what transfer is ‘dependent’ on as former Blues star Joe Cole makes ‘top level’ admission

Having grown up as a United fan, before coming through the academy system at City, Chelsea may find it difficult to remove emotion from any transfer discussions. They would be reluctant sellers - having seen Palmer become a global superstar while on their books - and would demand a sizable fee from any sale, but could their hand be forced?

When that question was put to three-time Premier League title winner Cole, the former Blues playmaker - who has dusted off his boots and come out of retirement to play for and find the target for Warley FC, Specsavers’ Best Worst Team, in a 3-1 win - told GOAL: “Obviously, we want him to stay at Chelsea, he's been a great player for the club. He still is a great player for the club.

“I think the situation with Chelsea is Champions League dependent for a lot of these players. No matter how long you have players tied on contracts, you don't want unhappy players. And if you're not, as a club, delivering the platform for Cole Palmer to play on, at the very least, his head's going to be turned. Because he wants to play at the top level in football. Of course he does. Again, it's going to be Champions League dependent. We'll have to see what happens in the summer.”