Cole Palmer in 'same bracket' as Chelsea legend Eden Hazard when it comes to making 'something happen'

Jody Morris believes that Chelsea have a true superstar in Cole Palmer, claiming the young playmaker is in the same bracket as Eden Hazard when it comes to game-changing brilliance. The former Blues assistant manager is confident the England international can reach another level in the Champions League after starring in recent finals and delivering on the big stage.