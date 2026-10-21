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Will Cole Palmer reach Gianfranco Zola & Eden Hazard levels? Gus Poyet explains why ‘happy’ Chelsea playmaker is back on the right track
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Palmer enjoyed a memorable debut season at Chelsea
It was suggested at one stage that the boyhood Manchester United fan and City academy graduate could return to his roots in the North West - with the arrivals lounge being readied for him at Old Trafford.
Chelsea, though, never had any intention of parting with a talismanic presence. They saw the enigmatic England international plunder 25 goals across his debut campaign on their books - earning him PFA Young Player of the Year recognition.
Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup triumphs have been savoured since then, but fitness issues restricted Palmer to just 34 appearances and 11 goals last season. He did not look entirely comfortable at times.
England international now has Rogers by his side
Close friend Morgan Rogers was, however, acquired by Chelsea during the summer transfer window of 2026 - in a record-setting £117 million ($157m) deal - and two classy playmakers are considered to form part of the Premier League’s most fearsome attacking unit.
Palmer has found the target on four occasions this term, while registering three assists. An England recall was earned in September, after being overlooked for World Cup duty, but the 24-year-old opted to withdraw from that squad.
Chelsea are delighted to see their No.10 committing fully to their cause, with no move being considered now, and remain convinced that they have another Zola, Hazard or Arjen Robben on their hands - with Palmer proving to be almost unstoppable on his day.
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Will Palmer reach Zola & Hazard levels at Chelsea?
Asked if that kind of status can be secured, ex-Blues midfielder Poyet - who was speaking in association with Gambling.com, the go-to source for casino sites - told GOAL: “He's going to have the time, because of his contract.
“You know what I see? I see him happy, because he's a quiet guy and he's not really expressive. I watched him the other day and even if he wasn't playing his role, you know what he can do. When he gets the ball, everybody gets excited around him, the stadium as well.
“He looks happy to me, and that's very important for a player like Cole Palmer. Also, he has got help, it’s not like ‘it all depends on you, you need to score, you need to produce, you need to go help everywhere’ because the other players are doing very well, especially the front three. And that's something important.
“Then time, years and years and years of producing. I will always remember when Harry Kane scored the first year, like 20 goals, everybody's, ‘ah, maybe it's a one-off season’. Yeah, right! Big mistake from many people. Here, it's the same.
“Two years ago, he was the best player in the league by far. Then last year, it was a difficult season because of the team. And now he sounds happy. So, for sure, he's going to have another great year.”
Born winner boasts the perfect mentality
Poyet added on Palmer epitomising what top players are all about, with there never any chance of him hiding when the going gets tough: “For sure, and he does that.
“You know why as well? Because of the position he's playing in. Because if you set up Chelsea on a piece of paper, you will say he's playing right. But then you see [Pedro] Neto. So, it cannot be right because if it's too right, you're going to play together.
“He's got a little bit of freedom on that right side of the pitch. And depending on how the team is playing, he will drop and get the ball in the back as well. Not really back, but next to [Moises] Caicedo and start dictating from there.
“Because when he gets the ball, and I don't know if people know this, when he starts going running with the ball, the defenders or the opposite midfielders, they are not in a position where they want to commit. Because you know that he can go past you and then you have a problem.
“He's got that presence and that ability, the position as well, the respect. And that gives you plenty of confidence to be the player that he is.”
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Palmer has extended his Chelsea contract to 2034
Palmer recently agreed a 12-month extension to his contract at Chelsea, with those terms intended to keep him at Stamford Bridge until 2034. If said deal is honoured, then he will surge beyond a decade of loyal service in the English capital.
There is no reason for him to consider a change at present, with the general consensus being that more major honours can be chased down with the likes of Rogers and Joao Pedro by his side - with Alonso’s troops currently sat fourth in the Premier League table while also reaching round four of the Carabao Cup.
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