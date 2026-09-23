'He's got the hump!' - Cole Palmer accused of faking injury to snub England and Thomas Tuchel

Palmer endured a frustrating campaign last term, battling a persistent groin injury that limited him to just 24 Premier League starts. However, he has enjoyed a brilliant start to the new season, featuring in all seven of Chelsea's matches while registering four goals and two assists.

Drawing on his own experiences as a professional, Collins remained highly sceptical of the sudden fitness setback, saying: "I don’t know the lad but honestly, from an ex-player, player point of view, for me, he’s got the hump.

"It sounds to me as an ex-player that he’s gone to the fitness coach and gone, 'Really? Don’t fancy it… say something, load management'. Listen, it might not be but I’ve played the game."