Getty
Cole Palmer hands Chelsea huge boost! Enzo Maresca reveals Blues talisman is 'already' back on the grass after freak broken toe injury as Arsenal showdown looms
Palmer closing in on a comeback
Palmer has not played for Chelsea since the 2-1 Premier League defeat to Manchester United back in September but is closing in on a comeback. The Blues have coped well without their talisman, with Saturday's 2-0 victory over Burnley propelling the Blues above Manchester City and into second place in the Premier League table. Maresca's side have also picked up seven points from their opening four Champions League games but there's no doubt the return of their talisman, who had 23 Premier League goal contributions last season, will be a massive boost for the club.
- AFP
Maresca provides Palmer update
Speaking at a press conference ahead of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Barcelona on Tuesday, Maresca told reporters: "Yes, Cole is wearing a [protective] boot. We don’t know when he will be back but for sure it will be soon. He’s already on the pitch, he’s already touching the ball and the feeling [for him] is good. At the moment, we are only looking at tomorrow’s game. It’s a Champions League game against Barcelona, that is our focus and then we will look ahead to Arsenal. I don’t think he will be available for these two games, but he is doing well."
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Chelsea boss wary of Barcelona threat
Maresca also spoke about his team's clash with Barcelona and the threat offered by the Catalan giants in a team that boasts attacking talent such as Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal.
"For sure, he [Lewandowski] is a fantastic player, he showed all his life that he does the most important thing in football, which is scoring goals. We are going to try our best to defend him, which is by being aggressive. But it's Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Frenkie de Jong, they have so many players, but at the same time we have so many players that can try to win the game.
"Personally, I think we are a better team compared to the day we played Bayern away. But every game is different, Barcelona use different weapons to attack and defend, so it will be a completely different game. But for me personally, the team is getting better day after day.
"I think they [Barcelona] are spectacular, it's a team that whenever I look at it there are things that can be learned, things that can be looked at, how they attack, how they defend, which in the end has given them the chance to win La Liga last year, to get to the Champions League semi-final. They do a lot of things very well and it's a team that always wants initiative, always wants value and we try to do the same on our side."
- Getty Images Sport
Barcelona and Arsenal up next for Chelsea
Chelsea are currently preparing for a huge week, with La Liga champions Barcelona up next in the Champions League before a top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal in the Premier League. Maresca knows it's a crucial seven days for his side but focused purely on the meeting with Hansi Flick's side right now. He explained: "Of course, it’s a big week for us. But after this, we then have Leeds away, Bournemouth away and Atalanta away – so it’s another big week. Every game offers us the chance for three points. And it’s important we focus on each game as it comes. Barcelona first, tomorrow, and then Arsenal on Sunday are important for different reasons but as I said, it’s important for us to go game by game."
Advertisement