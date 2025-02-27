'Only club that could tempt him' - Cole Palmer backed to make sensational summer switch to Liverpool & replace Mohamed Salah if Chelsea fail to qualify for Champions League
Former Premier League star Dwight Yorke has backed Cole Palmer to move to Liverpool if Mohamed Salah exits Anfield in the summer.
- Yorke backs Palmer to replace Salah
- Palmer could leave if Chelsea miss out on Champions League football
- Chelsea face Copenhagen in Europa Conference League next