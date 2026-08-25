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Yosua Arya

Will Cody Gakpo cross the divide? Man City line up shock swoop for Liverpool star

Transfers
C. Gakpo
Manchester City
Liverpool
Premier League

Manchester City are monitoring Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo as they seek attacking reinforcements ahead of the transfer deadline. The Cityzens are hunting for a new winger following Savinho's departure to Tottenham, but they could face stiff competition for the Dutchman's signature.

  • City eye shock Gakpo swoop

    City are actively monitoring Liverpool forward Gakpo ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline, as per ESPN. The Cityzens have enquired about the Dutchman's potential availability to evaluate their options in the market. However, the club have not yet made direct contact with Liverpool regarding a formal bid.

    A move for a new winger has become a major priority in Manchester following the recent departure of Savinho to Tottenham. City desperately need a new forward to add vital depth to their squad for the long campaign ahead. Gakpo recently showcased his attacking quality on the pitch. The forward started and scored a crucial goal during Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Newcastle.

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    Liverpool hold firm on forward

    So far this summer, Liverpool have maintained a strict stance that they want to keep Gakpo. However, that position could change if attacking replacements arrive at Anfield before the end of the window.

    The Reds are working hard behind the scenes to bolster their own forward line. They currently remain in active negotiations for Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola. Additionally, Liverpool have already had two separate bids rejected for Brighton & Hove Albion winger Yankuba Minteh.

    If Liverpool manage to secure new signings, City might finally have an opening to negotiate. They will have to move quickly, as Tottenham have also shown concrete interest in acquiring Gakpo this summer.

  • Massive rebuild in Manchester

    While Gakpo remains a target, City are considering other wide options, including Chelsea winger Pedro Neto. They have already boosted their forward line by agreeing a €40 million (£34m) deal for Brazilian attacker Allan from Palmeiras on Monday.

    Beyond the attack, City are also keen to bring in another central midfielder. Nico Gonzalez is currently close to sealing a move to Newcastle, marking another significant exit. Gonzalez would be the next high-profile midfielder to leave the Etihad Stadium during this window. He follows in the footsteps of Bernardo Silva, Rodri, and Tijjani Reijnders, who have all departed the club this summer.

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    City push for final additions

    To counter this massive midfield exodus, City are pushing hard to finalise expensive incoming deals. Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi has already arrived in Manchester to formally complete his €100m move from Lille. City are not stopping there, as there is still active interest in Chelsea star Enzo Fernandez. The Argentinian's situation in London is being closely monitored as the transfer deadline edges closer.

    In addition, the Cityzens will continue to evaluate their attacking options, with Gakpo being one of the players they are considering bringing to the Etihad Stadium before the transfer window closes.

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