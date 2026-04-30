Cody Gakpo under huge pressure to prove he can be the kind of winger Liverpool need after Luis Diaz's latest masterclass in the art of dribbling for Bayern Munich

Gakpo's two-and-a-half-year extension was a reflection of his high standing with Slot, but the coach has admitted that his compatriot's often one-dimensional play has been an issue this season.
"In my opinion, Cody struggled to dominate the one-v-ones," Slot told reporters after the bitterly frustrating 1-1 draw with Sunderland in December. "If you want to have any chance against a team in a low block then the way to score is quite simple: you need a moment of magic from a player or you need a set-piece. I felt in the first half that Cody struggled to find that moment, because it was hard for him to dominate the one-v-one or get crosses in."
For that very reason, there have been mounting calls for Slot to drop Gakpo and start Rio Ngumoha instead. The latter is still only 17 years of age, but has a gift for beating defenders that his left-wing rival simply does not possess - which is why Diaz is so sorely missed.
The former Porto ace was the most skilful at the club - and by some distance. He completed 79 dribbles in all competitions last season; almost double the amount of Gakpo (43), whose propensity for doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results is driving some supporters insane.
In that context, the final few games of a desperately underwhelming season feel hugely important for Gakpo, starting with Sunday's trip to Old Trafford. He served a reminder of his still considerable qualities with his recent assists for Salah, against Fulham and Everton, while he also has a good record against Manchester United - four goals in six Premier League appearances, including one in each of his last two outings.
However, what the fans would probably rather see more than him score is evidence of evolution - or, at the very least, the potential for progression - because it would have been hard for any Liverpool supporter to have come away from the collective masterclass in the art of dribbling in Paris thinking that Gakpo remains the right kind of winger for the Reds.