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Mark Doyle

Cody Gakpo under huge pressure to prove he can be the kind of winger Liverpool need after Luis Diaz's latest masterclass in the art of dribbling for Bayern Munich

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Liverpool
C. Gakpo
Premier League
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Bayern Munich
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Paris Saint-Germain's exhilarating 5-4 win over Bayern Munich on Tuesday was a joy to behold. It was a timely and thrilling exhibition of 'The Beautiful Game', a captivating contest between two teams completely committed to playing fearless, free-flowing football. For Liverpool supporters, though, it was also a painful reminder of what could have been.

The Reds, remember, had been linked with both Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Michael Olise before their respective moves to Parc des Princes and the Allianz Arena. As for Luis Diaz, he was still a Liverpool player just last season, a key component in their Premier League title triumph before being allowed to join Bayern in July for €75 million.

At the time, it looked like decent money for Diaz - but not anymore. And not just because the Colombian is shining on the club game's grandest stage.

The reason why Diaz's dazzling displays hit so hard at Anfield is that they make for such a stark contrast to the poor performances his intended replacement, Cody Gakpo, is putting in on an almost weekly basis for Liverpool.


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    Why Diaz left

    Arne Slot made it very clear from the start that Diaz's departure was a business decision - and there have since been rumours that it was one the coach argued against making, which certainly sounded feasible. The Dutchman held the versatile winger in the highest esteem, both as a player and a person.

    "He always came out for every training session and gave it everything, with a smile on his face," Slot said last summer. However, he also insinuated that his hands were tied; that sacrifices had to be made after a historic £450m ($600m) spending spree on the likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz.

    "This is also who we are as a club," the former Feyenoord coach said. "We are making big signings, we have done that over the past few years. But this club also needs to recoup funds to get these transfers that we already did over the line."

    It should not be forgotten, either, that Diaz wanted out. He had thoroughly enjoyed his time on Merseyside, and even praised Slot for the role he played in the most prolific season of his career (up until that point) with his "spectacular" coaching, but nonetheless felt that he'd reached the end of a "cycle" with "the feeling of a duty fulfilled".

    Selling Diaz, thus, made sense for everyone concerned, so Liverpool's mistake was not so much selling him, but failing to sign a direct replacement, another versatile and dynamic dribbler.

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    Return to the wing

    The expectation at Anfield obviously was that Gakpo would help fill the void left by Diaz - and there were certainly grounds for optimism in that regard. Slot made a lot of astute moves during his first year in charge, but playing Gakpo almost exclusively on the left wing was unquestionably one of them.

    "When the new manager came in, I had a talk with him and he said, 'You have to focus on the left winger position - this is your position when you come on or when you start,'" Gakpo explained. "Because he said 'There's a lot of competition here, so you just have to show yourself.' But he said, 'That is going to be your position.'

    "It felt a little bit, for me, like the old me, like what I did at PSV as well. I feel really good in this position. I try to show my best to everybody, what I'm capable of. I think I come into more one-vs-ones now with my face towards the opponent, where I can really go inside and give a cross, shoot or go outside and give a cross - which is more my game, I would say, and where I think I can be really dangerous and help the team the most."

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    Key contributor

    Gakpo certainly played his part in Liverpool winning a 20th title. Because the Netherlands international was far more comfortable out wide, he was also far more effective. As a result, despite being moved further away from goal, he actually ended up scoring more.

    Gakpo netted 18 times in all competitions last year - his best tally since his PSV days - and a significant number of his goals were crucial, such as the vital equaliser in the come-from-behind win over Brighton, and the opener in the 2-0 victory over Manchester City at Anfield, which sparked a run of seven goals in 10 Premier League games.

    It's sometimes overlooked, but the knock that Gakpo picked up in February played a significant role in Liverpool's worst week of the 2024-25 season, as it restricted his involvement in both the Champions League loss to Paris Saint-Germain and the Carabao Cup final defeat by Newcastle.

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    No longer a fan favourite

    Gakpo also made a positive start to the current campaign, with a goal in the opening-day win over Bournemouth and a couple of assists in the 3-2 victory at Newcastle. However, the goals have dried up in 2026.

    He's scored just once in all competitions since January and has become a lightning rod for criticism among the fans, because of his propensity for constantly cutting inside onto his favoured right foot - and usually to little effect.

    There is, however, an argument to be made that Gakpo is being unfairly scapegoated - because he is by no means the only player struggling in Slot's malfunctioning side. Basically, defenders haven't just worked out how to deal with Gakpo this season; they've also worked out how to deal with Liverpool in general.

    The Reds' opponents have come up with a rather simple but effective plan which involves a low block and playing long balls to bypass the press. As Slot has admitted himself, he and his coaching staff have yet to come up with a solution to this persistent problem.


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    First Salah, now Gakpo?

    One of the consequences of Liverpool's lack of ideas is Gakpo and Mohamed Salah, whose output has dropped even more dramatically this season, constantly turning into congested areas and either losing possession or attempting potshots with an incredibly low success rate.

    The natural worry now for Gakpo is that he will become surplus to requirements at Anfield - just like Salah, whose summer exit has already been confirmed. After Olise's stellar contribution to the all-time classic at Parc des Princes in midweek, one-time Liverpool winger Jermaine Pennant even called for Liverpool to sign the Frenchman "at all costs, any amount plus Gakpo".

    Of course, there seems little chance of Bayern even considering selling Olise for anything less than €150m (£130m/$175m), but the prospect of Gakpo leaving is no longer inconceivable - even though he only signed a new contract last August.


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    'Hard for him to dominate one-v-one'

    Gakpo's two-and-a-half-year extension was a reflection of his high standing with Slot, but the coach has admitted that his compatriot's often one-dimensional play has been an issue this season.

    "In my opinion, Cody struggled to dominate the one-v-ones," Slot told reporters after the bitterly frustrating 1-1 draw with Sunderland in December. "If you want to have any chance against a team in a low block then the way to score is quite simple: you need a moment of magic from a player or you need a set-piece. I felt in the first half that Cody struggled to find that moment, because it was hard for him to dominate the one-v-one or get crosses in."

    For that very reason, there have been mounting calls for Slot to drop Gakpo and start Rio Ngumoha instead. The latter is still only 17 years of age, but has a gift for beating defenders that his left-wing rival simply does not possess - which is why Diaz is so sorely missed.

    The former Porto ace was the most skilful at the club - and by some distance. He completed 79 dribbles in all competitions last season; almost double the amount of Gakpo (43), whose propensity for doing the same thing over and over again while expecting different results is driving some supporters insane.

    In that context, the final few games of a desperately underwhelming season feel hugely important for Gakpo, starting with Sunday's trip to Old Trafford. He served a reminder of his still considerable qualities with his recent assists for Salah, against Fulham and Everton, while he also has a good record against Manchester United - four goals in six Premier League appearances, including one in each of his last two outings.

    However, what the fans would probably rather see more than him score is evidence of evolution - or, at the very least, the potential for progression - because it would have been hard for any Liverpool supporter to have come away from the collective masterclass in the art of dribbling in Paris thinking that Gakpo remains the right kind of winger for the Reds.

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