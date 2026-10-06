AFP
'The coach broke his word to me' - Cristiano Ronaldo releases explosive statement explaining his dramatic Portugal exit
A broken fitness agreement
According to a detailed statement released by Ronaldo, the forward explained the sequence of events regarding his national team status following the 2026 World Cup.
Ronaldo stated: "As I promised, I have decided to recount, in the first person and in a straightforward manner, the circumstances surrounding the National Team’s last training camp. After the 2026 World Cup, I drafted a letter to the Portuguese people -which I still keep- containing the words I want to share with them when I leave our team for good."
He continued: "At the end of the tournament, right on the flight back from the United States, the Federation President asked—and insisted—that I reconsider my decision to leave because the FPF wanted me to stay on."
He endorsed Jesus as head coach and agreed to a specific playing plan. Ronaldo explained: "Right then and there, he presented me with a plan for my role on the team. He told me I would play in the first and last games and that, for fitness management reasons, he would always make three to four substitutions per game."
Despite this, Jesus asked him to play in Norway. Ronaldo added: "This request was somewhat outside my physical recovery and training plan—since I was only supposed to play on the 4th at the Dragão—but of course I said yes. He replied that I should be ready because I’d be playing 30 minutes.
"Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up after halftime, watched the minutes tick by, and wasn’t called in. The coach had broken his word to me. At the end of the game, I just wanted it all to be over with a victory and to be left alone."
- Getty Images Sport
The press conference betrayal
Following the match, a private meeting was held to resolve the issue alongside Al Nassr sporting director Simao Coutinho.
Ronaldo detailed the resolution: "We agreed that there was only one way to put an end to this “incident”: for the Head Coach to repeat what he had just told me in private, in the presence of Simão Coutinho, but in the press room.
"What we agreed on was simple: the coach would begin the press conference by addressing this issue, seeking to put the matter to rest by telling the truth. He would say that I had never asked to play any minutes at all, that it was the coach—and no one else—who had proposed the plan for this training camp, that it had been a mistake to have me warm up only to not play, and that if it happened again, he wouldn’t do it."
Despite drafting and approving a document outlining these points, Jesus delivered a completely different message to the media.
Ronaldo expressed his frustration: "The press conference went as we know: his demeanor had nothing to do with our meeting; I heard remarks and a level of aggression that I feel I do not deserve—an attitude of “I want, I can, and I command” that he never displayed toward me, not even remotely, in private, the day before.
"None of these notes, therefore, indicated that the head coach had even apologized to me. This was the second time he had broken his word to me."
Leaving the camp and taking responsibility
Feeling completely betrayed by the lack of honesty, Ronaldo chose to pack his bags and leave the Portugal squad.
He emphasised his demand for transparency: "I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises. For me, the truth is still the most important thing in relationships between people. No matter how much it hurts, I want people to tell me the truth.
"In fact, in a conversation I had with the President of the FPF and the coach on the morning of that press conference—and they can certainly confirm this—I reiterated that if they didn’t want me there, they should just tell me. All they had to do was be honest with me."
Ronaldo also accepted full responsibility for his abrupt departure and its impact on the team and fans.
He stated: "I also owe an apology to my teammates on the national team for having left the training camp. Despite the complete breach of trust in the head coach’s word—as anyone who witnessed these conversations can attest—I shouldn’t have done it. The responsibility is entirely mine.
"I apologize to the Portuguese people once again, but breaking my word has, for me, a defining impact. I felt that, from that point on, my continued presence would only harm the team, so I did what I always said I would do if I didn’t feel useful: I packed my bags and left.
"The consequences of my actions must be assessed and punished by the Portuguese Soccer Federation. I understand that there should be no mitigating circumstances for this punishment."
- AFP
What comes next for Ronaldo?
Ronaldo now awaits potential disciplinary action from the federation but remains fiercely committed to playing for his country. He concluded: "So if I’m physically fit, playing for my club—and scoring goals, I hope—after serving whatever suspension is imposed on me, I’ll be available, as I’ve always been until now, to compete and win for our national team. This is, believe me, the absolute truth."
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